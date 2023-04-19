(BCN) — A fire at an apartment building in San Francisco’s Polk Gulch neighborhood left 17 people displaced early Wednesday morning, fire officials said. The one-alarm fire was reported on the fourth floor of a building at 990 Geary St. near Polk Street and firefighters responded and had water on the flames by 12:50 a.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire was considered contained about five minutes later and no injuries were reported to any firefighters or civilians.

The American Red Cross and city departments responded to assist the displaced residents, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, city fire officials said.

