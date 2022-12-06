SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Seventeen people were cited for trespassing at a demonstration on Monday, the Sacramento Police Department said. Although an initial release from the union representing the demonstrators said they were arrested, police clarified that they had merely been cited.

The individuals cited were academic workers participating in a sit in at the University of California University of California Office of the President in Sacramento, according to a statement from Student Researchers United UAW. The UAW is a group of student researchers organizing to form a union to fight for better working conditions amongst student researchers, according to the group’s website.

Video from the Sacramento demonstration shows multiple bicycle officers inside of the Office of the President, as a group of protestors sits on the floor. Those cited were released, according to SPD. Those demonstrations in Sacramento were not alone, the UAW planned to send protestors to nearly every UC campus on Monday to make their voices heard.

The Office of the President issued the following statement:

The building in Sacramento where the protests took place is not owned by the University of California. The University leases some office space there and it is our understanding that a small number of protestors were cited for trespassing, asked to sign arrest forms, and were released to their own recognizance. These actions were not taken at the direction of the University. Office of the President

KRON On is streaming now

According to UAW, another 2,000 striking academic workers met at Cesar Chavez Park before marching down to the capitol building for a rally. A simultaneous sit-in was also staged at the UC Office of the President in Oakland on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, hundreds of workers also protested in front of the UC Regent and United Talent Agency CEO Jay Sures, according to the UAW.

The picketing did not stop on UC grounds. Dozens of workers also met outside of the Corona Del Mar home of UC Irvine donor Henry Samueli. Social media video of the Southern California protest showed people with signs chanting, “Henry, Henry, we’re at your home. Get the chancellor on the phone.” Samueli is an American businessman who donated a large sum of money to UC Irvine in 1999; the School of Engineering was then renamed after him.