SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Seventeen police officers were injured in what the department is characterizing as a violent riot on lower 24th Street the night the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals on Thursday, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department’s Mission Station.

“After the violent riot on lower 24th Street following the Warriors victory (6/16/22), about 17 officers were injured as a result of the riot,” the tweet midday Tuesday stated. “Hoping for speedy recoveries! Thank you to all @SFPD officers who were in the Mission district to help. Stay safe out there!”

