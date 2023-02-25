ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A 17-year-old Oakland resident was arrested Thursday for a murder that occurred in January, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Lamar Converse, 35, was shot multiple times on Jan. 30 on 167th Avenue near East 14th Street. Converse died later that evening after succumbing to his injuries, police said.

The investigation into the murder revealed the suspect possibly attempted to rob Converse and then shot him multiple times. The U.S. Marshals Task Force worked with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office to investigate and obtain an arrest warrant.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male from Oakland, was taken into custody and booked into the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center.