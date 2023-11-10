(KRON) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested with a stolen firearm and a 15-round magazine Thursday night, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. South SF PD’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Airport Boulevard and Miller Avenue.

The driver, police said, was on probation with search and seizure, and had prior firearm related arrests. There were three other juveniles in the car at the time of the stop.

Officers patted down one of the rear passengers — a 17-year-old boy — and located the firearm loaded with the 15-round magazine in his front jacket pocket. The firearm, officers determined, was stolen out of Texas.

The 17-year-old was arrested and booked at Hillcrest Juvenile Hall.