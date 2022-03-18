SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to three same-day robberies on Tuesday in San Francisco, police said in a press release.

San Francisco Police Department officers spotted a light blue sedan around the Bayview District — matching the description of the suspects’ car reported in the three robberies.

Before the arrest was made on Wednesday, police and the suspect vehicle were involved in a freeway car chase.

After colliding into a victim’s car, the suspect car continued to drive away, only to later to be involved in a solo collision, police said.

The 17-year-old then tried to run away by foot but was later caught by police. Officers found a female in the suspect’s car.

Both the suspect and the female were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. The female was released by police.

All three alleged robberies happened on Tuesday March 15.

Robbery 1

SFPD officers responded to a report of an armed robbery around 1:46 p.m. in the Marina District.

A female victim told police that a male approached her with a gun and demanded her wallet, the release said.

She gave the wallet to the suspect, then the suspect escaped in what was described as a light blue sedan.

Robbery 2

About five hours and two miles east later, another armed robbery was reported around 6:49 p.m. in the area of Leavenworth and Lombard Streets.

This time, the female victim was approached by two male suspects who gave her “personal items” to them in fear of her life.

Police said those suspects fled in a light blue sedan — the same description as the robbery a few hours earlier.

Robbery 3

Roughly seven minutes later around 6:56 p.m., another armed robbery happened on Jones and Washington Streets — roughly 0.7 miles south of the second incident.

Two male suspects approached a male victim — one of them putting the victim in a headlock.

The victim was demanded by the suspects to give up his camera, according to police.

Fearing his safety, the victim gave the suspects the camera.

The getaway car was also described to be a light blue sedan.

Aside from the 17-year-old boy who was arrested, police did not give any information about the age of the victims or remaining suspect(s).

The teen will be booked at Juvenile Justice Center for the following charges:

3 counts of robbery

False imprisonment

Kidnapping

Felony hit-and-run

3 counts of being armed with a firearm during the commission of a felony

Conspiracy

Felony evasion

Threat towards an executive officer

Misdemeanor hit-and-run

Although an arrest has been made, authorities are still actively investigating this case. Check back for updates.