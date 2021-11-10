17-year-old arrested in connection to robbing woman near Daly City restaurant

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a robbery of a 51-year-old woman in Daly City last week, according to the police department.

Around 2:47 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, a San Francisco woman got into the driver’s seat of her car after leaving Koi Palace Restaurant. That’s when she noticed a man standing next to the passenger side door, police said.

The victim told authorities that the man tried opening the door but she had locked it. He then smashed the window and reached in to grab her purse.

According to the victim, she tried not to let the purse go but the suspect was holding a large sharp object. She was nervous that he was going to hurt her, so she released the purse.

The man sped away from the scene, police said.

The woman did sustain a cut on her hand.

Authorities were able to track the 17-year-old San Francisco resident down after using the victim’s credit cards — Police arrested the teen.

Officials say the teen was involved in multiple other robberies. No other details were released.