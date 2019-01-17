Bay Area

17-year-old arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in Redwood City

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 03:56 PM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 03:56 PM PST

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) -- A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection to a sexual battery incident at Woodside High School in Redwood City. 

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Monday at the high school.

The acused teen was arrested Wednesday evening on misdemeanor sexual battery and molestation charges.

Police say he is not a student at Woodside High School. 

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to contact the sheriff's department. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App

    Don't Miss