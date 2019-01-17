17-year-old arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in Redwood City
REDWOOD CITY (KRON) -- A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection to a sexual battery incident at Woodside High School in Redwood City.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Monday at the high school.
The acused teen was arrested Wednesday evening on misdemeanor sexual battery and molestation charges.
Police say he is not a student at Woodside High School.
Those with information on the incident are encouraged to contact the sheriff's department.
