PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Police announced they are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on the Piedmont High School campus Thursday involving a 17-year-old boy.

According to the Piedmont Police Department, the assault took place on the school’s campus near the gym between 3:30 and 4 p.m. The suspect is described as follows:

-Hispanic woman

-Black long curly hair tied up,

-Brown eyes,

-Between 30 and 40-years-old,

-110-120 lbs

-Between 5’7″ and 5’10”

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink shirt, black sweatpants, square sunglasses, hoop nose ring, and white/blue tennis shoes.

If you have information regarding any related activity that occurred on the high school campus today, or if you see a person matching this description, please contact the Piedmont Police Department at 510-420-3000.