17-year-old boy shot, killed in Richmond

RICHMOND (KRON) — A teenage boy was shot and killed outside of a store in Richmond Tuesday morning, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The call came into dispatch at 11:25 a.m. about a person shot on the 500 block of Market Avenue in North Richmond.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The victim has not been identified by law enforcement.

Authorities have not detailed the circumstances surrounding the shooting or whether they are looking for a suspect.

The investigation is on going.