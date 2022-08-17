BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for a fatal shooting that took place at a Brentwood gym last week. One person was killed and three were injured in the shooting, which took place at a 24 Hour Fitness, 5961 Lone Tree Way.

The 17-year-old suspect was one of two arrested after the shooting. The other suspect was released the same day he was arrested after it was determined that he was not a shooter. Police did not release the name of the juvenile suspect because of his age.

The altercation began at a basketball court and continued to the parking lot, where it escalated, according to police. The shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m.

Brentwood police are continuing to investigate the murder. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Brentwood Police Detective Greene at (925) 809-7797.