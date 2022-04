SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the Hunter’s Point area, according to a tweet by Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani. The victim is a 17-year-old girl who has suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting happened right before 1 p.m., police said. The suspect is still at large as a masked gunman fled the scene.

This is an active investigation with no arrests made yet. Check back for updates.