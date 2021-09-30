17-year-old injured in Santa Rosa drive-by shooting

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 17-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in Santa Rosa early Thursday, according to police.

As an investigation is underway, a $2,500 reward is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to an arrest.

Around 12:45 a.m., police arrived in the 1000 block of Dutton Avenue.

The teenage victim had been shot multiple times by an unknown person. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

He remains in serious condition but is expected to be ok. No other details were released about the victim.

Police searched the area and found multiple shell casings. The Violent Crimes Detectives arrived and took over the investigation.

According to detectives, they believe the victim, who was alone at the time, was parking his car when an older, dark-colored sedan drove up. They say the man in the passenger seat opened his door and shot multiple times.

The dark sedan sped off toward Sebastopol Road.

At this time, it is believed that the victim did not know the people in the other car. The motive is unknown.

Police say there were two or three people in that car but there is no description of what they look like.

If you have any information or witnessed the incident, you are asked to contact the police department.