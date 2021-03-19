17-year-old killed in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting earlier this week in East Oakland, police said Friday.

Officers responded at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday to the area near East 28th Street and Ninth Avenue, near Bella Vista Elementary School, after someone reported a person laying in the street.

Officers located the person, who police said was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim received medical care from firefighters and paramedics, but he died.

Police identified the boy as Tahjier Lafleur.

Anyone with information about the killing can call the Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.