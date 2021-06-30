17-year-old killed in Tenderloin double shooting identified

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A 17-year-old boy who died in a double shooting that also injured another victim on Monday night in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood has been identified as Kweli Davis, the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

Davis, a San Francisco resident, was killed in a shooting around 9:40 p.m. near the corner of McAllister and Leavenworth streets.

According to police, Davis was taken to a hospital prior to police arriving at the scene. Davis, however, succumbed to his injuries a short while later.

Officers located a second victim at the scene, a 34-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the case and police described the suspects as a group of two to four males in a sedan-type vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.