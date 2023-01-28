TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old was shot Friday afternoon after wielding a knife towards a police officer, according to Tracy Police Department.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a call was made to TPD about a man chasing another individual while holding a knife in the area of Silvertail Place and Foxtail Way. An officer arrived at the scene and the knife-wielding man approached the officer, police said.

The suspect was given commands to drop his knife but failed to do so and advanced towards the officer. Fearing for the safety of himself and the public, the officer discharged his firearm at the suspect, TPD said.

The suspect was given first aid until he was taken to a local hospital, where he currently remains in serious but stable condition. He is expected to survive. The officer involved in the shooting is a 28-year veteran of the Tracy Police Department.

Police are expected to release body-worn camera footage to the public after interviews are completed. The Tracy Police Department General Investigations Bureau and the Professional Standards and Training Division from the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office are still working to interview witnesses.

Tracy Police Department Chief Sekou Millington issued the following statement:

“These events are tragic for everyone involved, our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this incident.”