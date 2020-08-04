17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A 17-year-old male is suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Monday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 7:43 p.m., officers responded to the area of Sunnydale Avenue and Hahn Street following reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Investigators remain on the scene at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

