17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A 17-year-old male is suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Monday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Around 7:43 p.m., officers responded to the area of Sunnydale Avenue and Hahn Street following reports of a shooting.
Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male had been shot.
He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
Investigators remain on the scene at this time.
No other details have been released at this time.
