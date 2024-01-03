(KRON) — A 17-year-old boy who was on probation and wearing an ankle monitor was arrested in Colma on Monday for the violent robbery of a 12-year-old, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was on probation for weapons charges.

The robbery, police said, involved the suspect punching the 12-year-old victim and stealing the victim’s cell phone. The juvenile suspect was identified by witnesses.

The suspect was injured during the robbery and located after receiving medical treatment, police said. He was subsequently booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall.

The victim sustained a hand injury during the robbery, which occurred on the 300 block of F Street in Colma, police said.