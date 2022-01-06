175 teachers from Mount Diablo school district absent from class

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – In-person instruction resumed for the Mount Diablo Unified School District on Wednesday and more than 10% of the district’s teachers were absent.

The virus and an ongoing teacher shortage are to blame.

175 teachers were reported missing when the school district schools returned from winter break for in-person instruction.

The district could not fill 59 of those positions due to an ongoing substitute teacher shortage.

On Thursday, 143 teachers were reported absent, with 58 of those shifts left unfilled.

Although superintendent Dr. Adam Clark says students still received their lessons from other credentialed staff members who stepped in.

“Some of them may have been sick. Some of them may have tested positive for COVID. Some of them may have had an individual in the home who may have tested positive, and so, therefore, they were quarantined, and some of them may have been planned absences,” Dr. Clark said.

Dr. Clark expects to continue to see a high number of staff absences for the near future but adds he does not anticipate having to temporarily close any schools due to staff shortages.

This despite reporting a high number of student absences too.

“We don’t have any plans on moving to distance learning,” Dr. Clark said.

Anita Johnson is president of the Mount Diablo Education Association, the union representing teachers and other staff.

“I don’t see district management or the state legislature doing anything to address the current staffing shortage and safety concerns. So, yes, I think this staffing shortage will be prolonged,” Johnson said.

The union and school district are currently in contract negotiations.

The union says the two sides have hit a wall and that a strike is possible.