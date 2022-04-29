SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A number of illegal drugs was recovered following an arrest of a suspect on Thursday, the San Francisco Police Department announced. The incident happened near Mission Street and 7th Street.

Police recovered 178 grams of fentanyl, 4 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of methamphetamine, and 2 grams of heroin. Over $1,000 in cash was also recovered.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal. 178 grams equals to 178,000 milligrams of fentanyl — meaning the amount of fentanyl recovered in this case could have killed around 89,000 people.

Earlier this month, another drug dealer suspect was arrested on April 7 near 8th Street and Mission Street. The arrest led to the recovery of the following drugs: 20 grams of fentanyl, 14 grams of meth, and 8 grams of cocaine.

Although the two arrests happened roughly two blocks from each other, neither incident is confirmed to be connected to each other.