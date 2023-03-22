AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly stole 40 pairs of sunglasses, the American Canyon Police Department said on Facebook. The value of the sunglasses totaled more than $17,000.

The sunglasses were taken from Sunglasses Hut at the Napa Outlets. The suspect left the store in a gray Infiniti and was later seen by ACPD driving southbound on Highway 29 near Green Island Road.

ACPD said the suspect originally followed officers’ commands, but after officers stepped out of their vehicle, she sped off. She struck another driver and a guard rail, partially disabling her car.

She was arrested by ACPD at Circle K at 112 Lombard Road in American Canyon. Police recovered the stolen sunglasses from her car.

The suspect was identified as Melia Hughes, 21, of Pittsburg. She was arrested for evading an officer, grand theft, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Nobody was injured in the incident, police said.