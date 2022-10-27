Image of the apartment that was damaged from a fire on Oct. 27 (San Rafael Fire Department).

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Eighteen people have been displaced after a fire destroyed an apartment unit on Thursday, the San Rafael Fire Department said on Twitter. The fire broke out at 53 Woodland Ave. where one more apartment unit was also damaged.

No injuries were reported, and the 18 displaced are being helped by the American Red Cross. A photo (above) posted by SRFD shows the blaze damaging a door and window of the apartment unit.

The fire was caused by a cooking mishap, according to city fire officials.

Crews responded to the fire around 12:23 p.m. when they found a unit on the first floor in flames. Firefighters were able to control the fire within about 20 minutes.

The apartment is located near Sherwin-Williams Paint Store and the Mercedes-Benz at Marin. No other information about the fire was immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.