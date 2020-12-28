$18 million lottery ticket bought in San Jose, two sold at same Vallejo store also win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Someone in the Bay Area just scored a huge jackpot!

California Lottery officials revealed Sunday that a SuperLotto Plus ticket bought in San Jose hit the $18 million jackpot Saturday night.

The winning ticket was bought at Cafe Paradise located at 2400 Monterey Highway in San Jose.

Additionally, Cafe Paradise will receive a $90,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The luck doesn’t end there.

Four more SuperLotto Plus tickets matching 5 numbers without the Mega were also sold – each worth $8,699.

Lottery officials said two of those four tickets were sold at the same 7-Eleven in Vallejo.

Just last week a San Francisco woman scored $10 million on a Scratchers ticket.