$18 million lottery ticket bought in San Jose, two sold at same Vallejo store also win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Someone in the Bay Area just scored a huge jackpot!
California Lottery officials revealed Sunday that a SuperLotto Plus ticket bought in San Jose hit the $18 million jackpot Saturday night.
The winning ticket was bought at Cafe Paradise located at 2400 Monterey Highway in San Jose.
Additionally, Cafe Paradise will receive a $90,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The luck doesn’t end there.
Four more SuperLotto Plus tickets matching 5 numbers without the Mega were also sold – each worth $8,699.
Lottery officials said two of those four tickets were sold at the same 7-Eleven in Vallejo.
Just last week a San Francisco woman scored $10 million on a Scratchers ticket.
