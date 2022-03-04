MORGAN HILL (BCN) – A 45-year-old woman has been arrested by Morgan Hill police on suspicion of child abuse that left an 18-month-old hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage and other injuries, police said Thursday.

Amy Christine Jones was arrested after officers had responded last Friday to a report of an unresponsive child in the 500 block of East Central Avenue and found the child unconscious with shallow breathing and visible injuries.

The child was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for treatment, and Jones was taken to county jail to be booked on suspicion of child abuse causing great bodily injury, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Sara Alanis at (669) 253-4957 or email at Sara.Alanis@morganhill.ca.gov.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.