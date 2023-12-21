SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Eighteen suspects are arrested in the latest San Francisco Police Department “Blitz” operation to crack down on retail theft and shoplifting, SFPD announced Thursday. As part of the pre-planned shoplifting enforcement operation, retail stores on the 700 block of Mission Street and the 200 block of Winston Drive were chosen.

The stores were chosen due to the high number of shoplifting incidents they were experiencing, police said.

The operation was carried out on Dec. 12, resulting in 18 arrests. SFPD identified the following suspects who were arrested in the operation:

Tyrone Ward, 49-year-old male, from San Francisco, arrested and booked for a San Mateo warrant with $1,000 bail

Joshua Reardon, 45-year-old male, from San Francisco, cited for petty theft

Mounir Pacha, 33-year-old male, cited for petty theft

13-year-old boy, cited for petty theft

Alexander Gurunlian, 32-year-old male, from San Francisco, cited for petty theft

Jordan Priestly, 21-year-old female, from San Francisco, cited for petty theft

Rosohn Brooks Jr., 23-year-old male, from San Francisco, cited for petty theft

Steve Mitchell, 50-year-old male, from San Francisco, cited for petty theft

Loretta Tennis, 48-year-old, from San Francisco, cited for petty theft

Delayja Holyfield, 19-year-old female, from Castro Valley, arrested and booked for an Alameda County Warrant, $20,000 bail

Jakeem Green, 21-year-old male, from San Francisco, arrested and booked for grand theft, organized retail theft and conspiracy

Nia Hunter, 21-year-old female, from Concord, cited for petty theft

Melissa Rodriguez, 21-year-old female, from Daly City, cited for petty theft, possession of burglary tools

Jason Lopez-Kidd, 24-year-old male, from San Francisco, cited for petty theft

Alaa Saleh, 38-year-old male, from San Lorenzo, cited for petty theft

Axel Contreras-Quintero, 22-year-old male, from San Francisco, arrested and booked for petty theft and conspiracy

Desiree Andrade-Molina, 34-year-old female, arrested and booked for petty theft and conspiracy

Monica Cobbins, 56-year-old female, arrested and booked for petty theft, resisting arrest, violating court order

Three of the suspects were booked into San Francisco County Jail. Stolen property seized by officers was returned to the store. SFPD said it will continue to conduct these operations throughout San Francisco in the hopes of reducing retail thefts targeting local businesses.

The investigations into these incidents remain ongoing, police said.