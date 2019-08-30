Live Now
18 new security cameras installed in San Francisco’s Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eighteen new security cameras are now working along Stockton Street in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

City leaders announced Thursday that the high-definition cameras cover Stockton Street from the tunnel at Sacramento Street to Washington Streets.

Footage from the cameras will be used to help the community and police when criminal activity happens.

The new cameras come after a public meeting last month about security in Chinatown.

Police say there have been at least 8 high profile violent attacks there.

Police have also beefed up foot patrols.

The Northeast Community Federal Credit Union and SF Safe paid for those cameras.

