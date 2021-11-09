18-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Gilroy councilmember’s home

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting that happened at a city councilmember’s home in Gilroy on Halloween weekend, according to police.

On Nov. 9, the officials from multiple law enforcement agencies served search warrants at three Gilroy locations.

Those locations were the 9200 block of Calle Del Rey, 8800 block of Fuchsia Court, and 7600 block of Rosanna Street.

A gun was found at one of the locations, police said.

18-year-old Lucas James was also arrested and later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

The shooting happened on October 30 in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue.

This is the second arrest made in connection to the shooting. On Oct. 31, 19-year-old Benjamin David Calderon was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County jail.