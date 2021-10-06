18-year-old arrested in connection to Fremont shooting

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to a Fremont shooting in September, according to police.

18-year-old Antonio Sandoval of Fremont was arrested on Sept. 29 and booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges of carrying a loaded firearm and negligent discharge.

Bail was set for $90,000. He was able to post bail and released the next day.

He is set to appear in court on Nov. 29.

Around 6:10 p.m. on Sept. 22, police received reports of a shooting near Overacker Ave. and Spetti Dr.

Officers arrived to find shell casings on the ground.

Police did not find any victims on the scene.

Surveillance video helped officials identify the suspected car.

On Sept. 29, police spotted the vehicle with a suspect inside.

Police were able to detain Sandoval following a high-risk traffic stop.