(KRON) – An 18-year-old Benicia man was arrested for shooting a “ghost gun” in Lake Herman Park on New Year’s Day.

Photo: Benicia Police Department

Benicia police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 8:15 a.m. at Lake Herman Park. Upon arrival, officers say they identified and detained the suspects without incident.

According to the police investigation, officers found the gun had been discarded in a nearby building. The suspects were also drinking alcohol at the park, police said.

The man was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail for multiple charges.