18-year-old dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Concord Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The teenager has been identified as Joe Barratt, according to the Mount Diablo Unified School District.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, authorities responded to the area of Port Chicago Highway on-ramp to Highway 4 eastbound following reports of a pedestrian down in the road.

Authorities arrived to find Barratt, a teenager from Concord, suffering major injuries.

Barratt was taken to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek for treatment.

On Friday, the CHP reported that Barratt passed away at the hospital.

The school district released this statement on the tragic loss:

“It is with great sadness that I share that Concord High School Senior Joe Barratt has passed away. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them as they deal with this difficult time. We will have counselors available on Tuesday to support any students who may need a space to process this. If you have any concerns about your child over the four day weekend, please feel free to email any counselor, administrator, or teacher so we can provide support when we return on Tuesday. We will keep the community informed about services or celebrations that may be held in memory of Joe. Joe was a kind and thoughtful young man and he will be dearly missed by many. Thank you for your support and compassion.”

Barratt recently went to the DMV to get an ID and signed up to be an organ donor, according to a GoFundMe page set up for Barratt’s family.

The CHP says they have found a person and vehicle of interest in the case but continues to investigate at this time.

If you have any information regarding the hit-and-run, you are asked to contact CHP at (925) 646-4980.

