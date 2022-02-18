18-year-old driver fatally shot in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old on Friday.

Around 12:49 p.m., police received reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Olympic Dr.

Officers arrived to find a car had crashed. Police say the 18-year old man, who was driving the car, had a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say the victim was driving when he was shot by an unknown person before the crash.

At this time, the motive and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released by the Solano County Coroner’s Office at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430 or Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342.

This is the fifth homicide in Vallejo this year.