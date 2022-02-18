18-year-old driver fatally shot in Vallejo

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old on Friday.

Around 12:49 p.m., police received reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Olympic Dr.

Officers arrived to find a car had crashed. Police say the 18-year old man, who was driving the car, had a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say the victim was driving when he was shot by an unknown person before the crash.

At this time, the motive and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released by the Solano County Coroner’s Office at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430 or Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342.

This is the fifth homicide in Vallejo this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

thumbnail_oakland roots 2
February 26 2022 04:55 am