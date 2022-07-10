NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old drowned at Lake Berryessa on Sunday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced in a tweet. Authorities say this is the third drowning in two weeks at Lake Berryessa.

The victim was identified as Vallejo resident Zaire Watu Fairley. Witnesses say Fairley was standing on a log and slipped into the water, according to the tweet.

One week ago, KRON4 reported a San Pablo man drowned trying to save his son at Lake Berryessa. The son survived, but the father died.

Since 2020, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office has reported 11 drownings at Lake Berryessa. At least seven happened at the Oak Shores Day Use Area where everyone can rent life jackets for free, authorities said.

Lake Berryessa is roughly 35 miles northeast of the city of Napa. Authorities remind people to wear a life jacket when you are on a boat or in/near water.