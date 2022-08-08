BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on Sunday night, the Benicia Police Department said. A 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Allen Way at about 9:49 p.m. for the stabbing. The victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the stabbing happened after a woman, who was with the suspect at the time of the stabbing, texted the victim to pick her up. When the victim arrived, he got into an altercation with the suspect, who stabbed him.

The victim was still in the hospital as of Monday morning, police said. The suspect, who was not named by police, was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. Police recovered the weapon used.