SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

SRPD was notified about the shooting on the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow at 2:16 p.m. Multiple people saw a victim lying on the sidewalk on the east side of the roadway.

The victim was identified as a Santa Rosa resident. He was taken to a local hospital and was placed in serious but stable condition, Santa Rosa police said.

Officers searched the area upon arrival but did not see a suspect. The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.

SRPD is investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone who lives near Dutton Meadow and Boron Avenue is asked to check surveillance cameras for footage of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 543-3590.