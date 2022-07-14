(BCN) — An 18-year-old man died Tuesday night in Stockton at a hospital after being shot, police said. Police said they were dispatched at 10:03 p.m. to the 1900 block of Nisperos Street on reports of a person shot. The victim was located at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

No arrest has been made in the case but anyone with information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency line at (209) 937-8377.

