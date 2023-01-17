SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 2:05 a.m. Sunday in the area of Third and Harrison streets, where another man shot the victim and then fled, according to San Francisco police.

The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and an update on his condition was not immediately available Tuesday.

Police said the suspect, a man believed to be in his mid 20s, remains at large and investigators have not released a detailed description of him.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

