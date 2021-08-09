18-year-old shot, killed at house party in Sunnyvale Airbnb rental

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old man has been identified as the person killed during a big party thrown at an Airbnb rental Saturday night in Sunnyvale.

A second adult male was also wounded by gunfire and is expected to survive.

A simple bouquet of white flowers sits on the driveway in front of the ranch-style home on Navarro Drive where one man lost his life when shots rang out at a huge party being thrown here.

A neighbor living one street over says she could hear the sounds of the party and the gunfire.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety says they were called to the scene of the home because of a complaint about noise and arriving officers found 150-200 attendees, many were teenagers.

As officers were staged waiting for extra resources and attempted to locate the homeowner, they heard shots fired.

18-year-old Elias Elhania died of his injuries at a San Jose hospital. A second adult male victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

“There was a lot of people there, I’m sure there was a lot of witnesses so we’re looking at all different angles and you know, social media and things like that but we are hoping that the community will come forward,” Captain Hank Syu said.

The captain says the address is not registered with the city as a short-term rental.

Neighbors say the home is rented out as an Airbnb and managed by a relative.

The Santa Clara County Assessor’s Office says the home was purchased in 2018 by Ke Zhou who has a mailing address in Maryland.

In a statement, Airbnb called the party was unauthorized and says this host bans parties in her house rules and as a company, Airbnb bans parties and party houses and has taken steps to try and block or cancel potentially risky bookings.

Airbnb says they are coordinating with law enforcement and the listing has been deactivated as they investigate the incident.