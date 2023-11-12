(KRON) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred in Moss Beach on Saturday night.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Lancaster Boulevard in Moss Beach, on the report of a group fighting in the street associated with a large residential party on Nov. 11 at approximately 10 p.m.

While deputies were en route to the scene, County Communications provided an update that someone had been stabbed.

Upon the deputies’ arrival, an 18-year-old male Half Moon Bay resident was located with multiple wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived and remains at large.

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Deschler at (650)-363-4881 or email rdeschler@smcgov.org. Anyone with information regarding this case who prefers to remain anonymous is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.