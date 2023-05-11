The City of Daly City Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Daly City Police Department)

(KRON) — The Daly City Police Department is looking for three people who allegedly stole $18,300 worth of equipment and $4,000 cash from an auto repair shop on March 3.

According to DCPD, the burglary happened at about 4:18 a.m. at J and K Auto Repair, located at 280 San Pedro Road. One of the suspects obtained a key and was able to unlock the door.

Police said the suspects took the cash tray from the register and entered the store multiple times to take equipment.

DCPD provided descriptions of what the three suspects were wearing:

Camouflage bucket hat, camouflage jacket, mask and blue jeans

Black sweatshirt with a white image on the hood, mask, black t-shirt with a white image, blue jeans

Black jacket with a security patch on the back and left shoulder patch, green hoodie, blue jeans

DCPD is investigating the burglary.