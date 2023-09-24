(KRON) — A passenger in a solo-vehicle collision died after a crash in the area of SR-116 west of Santa Rosa Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol (CHP) said. The passenger was 19 years old.

The driver, also 19 years old, was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital for critical injuries, according to CHP. CHP added the driver was also arrested for felony DUI.

A Toyota Camry was traveling at a “high rate” of speed, went off the highway and crashed into multiple trees, CHP said. The crash happened in the area of Oak Grove Avenue and Graton Road, west of SR-116.

This story will be updated as KRON4 learns more about the crash.