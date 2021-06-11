19-year-old dies in San Jose street racing crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Tragedy for a South Bay family — A high-speed crash takes the life of a teenager in San Jose.

Neighbors say the long straightaway outside their homes has earned the dubious nickname of “The Snell Avenue Speedway.”

Residents say it’s not the first time someone has been killed there and they worry it won’t be the last time.

Anguished family members were huddled around a memorial on Snell Avenue on Friday.

They are mourning the death of 19-year-old Jamie Pech, of San Jose, identified by his uncle.

Pech was behind the wheel of a now unrecognizable 1998 Honda Accord that swerved off the road and hit two trees late Thursday night.

San Jose police say he was racing with another car. Neighbor Tia Nicolis heard the crash.

The driver of the other car, a 2001 Lexus GS30 that ended up in the median 100 yards away, was not seriously hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

The flowers and candles left for Jamie Pech are not far from another memorial for the victim of another fatal crash here last year. There are street races here every night, according to a resident.

Another resident says street racing in San Jose is out of control.

Griffin says there are frequent sideshows in the neighborhood as well. Police were unavailable to confirm a neighbor’s story that there have been at least five racing-related crashes in recent years on this stretch of Snell Avenue.

Jamie Pech’s grieving family understandably declined to comment on what happened.

His uncle says he had recently moved here from Southern California and worked at Five Guys. It’s not clear if the other driver will face charges.

Police said this is the 23rd fatal crash on city streets so far this year.