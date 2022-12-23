SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced multiple felony charges against a 19-year-old who allegedly led police on a chase against traffic and without a license, according to a press release.

Fernando Castro Torres has been charged with felony assault on a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, possession for sale fentanyl, cocaine base, cocaine salt, and methamphetamine, the press release stated.

“Castro Torres was arrested in possession of 21.6 grams of fentanyl and other narcotics following a foot chase on December 16, 2022,” the press release stated. “In attempts to flee from police, Castro Torres drove southbound, against traffic, on Franklin Street to Ellis Street from Olive Street. The pursuit through busy city streets began at Olive Street near Franklin Street and ended near Sacred Heart High School on Ellis Street. One officer was struck by the fleeting vehicle and several vehicles were also hit.”

A minor in the car was also arrested, being in possession of 169.4 grams of fentanyl “and other narcotics,” according to the press release.

Castro Torres has been in custody since Dec. 16; prosecutors sought pre-trial detention in this case, and he could spend up to 10 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

“Fernando Castro Torres will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and held accountable for his crimes and reckless behavior that needlessly put police officers in danger as well as countless pedestrians and motorists,” Jenkins stated. “This case provides one more example of the significant risks that drug dealers pose in our city and serves as a reminder as to why we must do everything in our power to restore public safety and accountability.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call San Francisco police at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tippers may remain anonymous.

