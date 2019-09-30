19-year-old identified as victim shot, killed at Petaluma outlets

PETALUMA (KRON) – A man found shot to death in the parking lot of the Petaluma Factory Outlets over the weekend has been identified, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

19-year-old Ezequiel Garcia from Santa Rosa was found shot in his crashed car around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The Petaluma Police Department continues to investigate and offers their condolences to Garcia’s family.

Authorities confirmed that the unknown suspect approached the victims parked car and shot multiple times, hitting Garcia at least once.

Officials say Garcia hit a concrete wall with his car and came to a stop near a landscaping strip.

When police arrived, medical treatment was provided to the 19-year-old but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that an older model red truck was seen leaving the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

It is unknown if the driver of the truck is connected to the homicide at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Walt Spiller at (707) 778-4456.

The Sonoma County Alliance ‘Take Back Our Community Program’ is offering a $2,500 reward for information that would help lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.