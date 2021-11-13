19-year-old man killed after car crash on I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-580 in Oakland, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the driver of a Toyota Scion was going over the speed limit and hit the back of a Ford Escape.

The Scion spun toward the right should where it struck a attenuator — killing the 19-year-old driver.

No other injuries occurred as a result of the crash.

The I-580 westbound lanes were closed until around 7:10 a.m.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash, authorities said.

