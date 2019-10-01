19-year-old Santa Rosa man shot and killed at Petaluma outlet mall

PETALUMA (KRON) – We’re learning the name of the man killed in a shooting at the Petaluma Factory Outlet.

The Sonoma County Coroner says 19-year-old Ezequiel Garcia was killed Saturday.

Police found his car smashed on a sidewalk.

They say an unknown suspect in dark-colored clothing walked up to his car while he was parked, and shot him several times.

Witnesses described an older model red truck leaving the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Latest News Headlines: