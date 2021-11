Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are reporting of a shooting in the city’s Bayview neighborhood that killed one man.

On Tuesday November 16, 2021, at around 4:11 p.m. police responded to 3rd Street and La Salle Avenue.

Officers found a 19-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds and rendered aid before paramedics arrived. The man was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.