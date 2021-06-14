19-year-old shot during botched home-invasion robbery in Antioch

ANTIOCH (BCN) – A 19-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot Sunday morning during an apparently botched home-invasion robbery in Antioch, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Hillside Road, where they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound, Antioch police said Monday. The man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital.

Police said that several suspects had forced their way into the house, where they were confronted by the victim and other family members. One of the suspects shot the 19-year-old man, but no one else was hit by gunfire. After the shooting, the suspects fled, police said.

While officers were investigating the shooting, a 23-year-old San Pablo man turned up at a local hospital with stab wounds. Officers responded and determined he was a suspect in the robbery, along with another 20-year-old man at the emergency room.

The suspect with stab wounds was treated and is expected to survive. Police did not release information about whether the stabbing was connected to the alleged home invasion and shooting.

A third suspect, a 22-year-old San Pablo man, was found in Richmond and arrested.

Police did not release the names of the suspects.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting and ask that anyone with information call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884. Information can also be sent to text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.