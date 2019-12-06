19-year-old woman arrested in deadly San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 19-year-old woman is suspected of killing a 42-year-old woman back in September in San Jose — and on Wednesday, police took her into custody.

The 19-year-old suspect, Jennifer Del Real Sanchez, has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on a murder charge.

Police say just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 23, they found the victim, Kiia Marie Morris, shot along the 5200 block of Monterey Road.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not provided details on a possible motive for the shooting.

Those with information on the shooting or suspect are asked to contact San Jose Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-STOP (7867).