19-year-old woman found dead after visiting friends home near Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — The death of a 19-year-old woman in the North Bay is under investigation, police announced.

According to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, on Thursday, fire personnel were called to the south parking lot of Alicia Park at around 10 a.m, for an unresponsive 19-year-old woman.

When fire personnel arrived at the park, they found the woman in the backseat of a car.

They were able to get the 19-year-old out of the car but despite lifesaving efforts — emergency crews pronounced the woman dead at approximately 10:40 a.m.

Investigation

During the initial investigation, detectives determined that the 19-year-old woman was picked up by her friends from her home in Forestville on Wednesday and was brought to a friend’s house located in the 300 block of Arlen Drive.

According to detectives, the 19-year-old and her friends stayed at the friend’s house and went to sleep.

The next morning, the 19-year-old woman was found unresponsive on the couch.

In an effort to save the woman, her friends attempted CPR and then carried her to their car, which was parked in the driveway.

Detectives said when the group of friends attempted to drive away, another friend stopped them because they had called 9-1-1.

The friends proceeded to pull into the Alicia Park parking lot, which was sitting directly across the street from the friend’s home.

At this time, the name of the victim has not been released.

“Rohnert Park Detectives are investigating the cause of the death, but unfortunately, at this time are unable to rule out anything suspicious or if the cause of death was related to a medical emergency,” said a press release.

