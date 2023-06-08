SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 19-year-old woman was injured following a shooting that occurred Monday night, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

At 9:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 600 block of Dutton Avenue. After arriving on scene, officers located a Ford Mustang with shattered front windows. No suspects or victims were at the scene, however police located several casings outside the vehicle, SRPD said.

Officers learned during the course of the investigation that the victims were driven to a local hospital by family members following the shooting. One victim, a 19-year-old woman of Santa Rosa, was injured during the shooting but has since been released from a local hospital, police said.

It was later learned, through evidence and witness statements, that an unknown car pulled up to the Mustang, who had three people inside, and two individuals from the unknown car started to approach the Mustang. Numerous gunshots were heard by witnesses before the unknown car fled the area, police said.

Detectives believe this was not a random act of violence. It is unknown if there was more than one shooter, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SRPD’s Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590.